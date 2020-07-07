FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances taper off Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good news about Tuesday’s rains was that the day was not a repeat of the widespread monster downpours that we saw in sections of the WAFB viewing area on Monday.
However, some portions of metro Baton Rouge did receive 1 inch to nearly 2 inches of rain on Tuesday, more than enough to test the nerves and patience of many local residents.
Tuesday rains will taper off into the evening and the Storm Team expects a mainly-dry night and morning start on Wednesday.
Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 70°s for the capital city under mostly cloudy skies.
The First Alert forecast keeps Wednesday morning dry for most neighborhoods with spotty to isolated showers developing by mid-day.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return for Wednesday afternoon but the coverage through the day will not be as widespread as it was on Monday and Tuesday.
Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Mother Nature flips the switch as we head into Thursday, Friday and the upcoming weekend.
While the First Alert forecast is not entirely rain-free, the Storm Team is calling for only spotty-to-isolated afternoon rains for that four-day spell. High temperatures will be in the low 90s for Thursday and Friday and could climb to the mid 90s for many WAFB communities over the weekend.
A building ridge of high pressure over the Southwestern U.S. will expand eastward through the weekend and into next week. That not only means a hot and mostly-dry weekend ahead but will help keep rain chances on the slim side through the first half of next week too.
The latest extended outlook calls for a return of scattered afternoon t-showers by the latter part of next week.
As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch an area of low pressure currently over the U.S. Southeast, having tagged the broad low as Invest 98L on Monday.
98L is expected to move over the Eastern Seaboard’s warm coastal waters In the next couple of days, with the NHC giving the disturbance a 40% chance of tropical development within the next 3 to 5 days.
Computer guidance suggests that the system will skirt the U.S. East Coast on its way towards the Canadian Maritimes. Regardless of development, East Coast interest will need to keep a close eye on the system.
