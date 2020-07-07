FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rainfall possible again; trending drier tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of SE LA and a portion of SW MS through the early evening hours.
Once again, there is the potential for areas of locally heavy rain so please stay weather aware and remember “turn around, don’t drown.”
We’re looking at a 70% - 80% coverage of showers/storms today with a high topping out (prior to the onset of rain) in the mid/upper 80°s.
Overnight, only a few isolated/scattered showers with a low in the mid 70°s.
Tomorrow, the wet weather should finally start to wind down (thankfully!) – a 50% coverage, mainly during the afternoon – a high Wednesday near 90°.
