EBR and Livingston Parish School leaders discuss tentative plans for Fall semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the hottest conversation out right now during this pandemic: What will school look like in the Fall as students head back to class.
“We really, very very badly want to be able to get every single child back to school, and we want to open our doors. However, there are conditions that we must pay really close attention too,” said Leslie Brown, incoming Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
Brown says safety is the number one priority for students, faculty, and staff. And parent feedback, along with the cooperation with school system leaders, has been essential.
“What we are doing, is we are really working very hard on academic and curriculum models that can shift from face-to-face to a virtual environment with little or no challenges,” said Brown.
Option 1 – Students will begin school on August 6th in a 100% virtual learning environment. If governmental phases allow for it, on Wednesday, September 9, families will have a choice between continuing to learn virtually OR returning to school through a hybrid model permitting local and state guidance.
Option 2 – If governmental phases allow for it, students will begin school on August 6th under a hybrid model. Within this model, students will attend school two days a week according to pre-determined daily schedules. During the remaining three days of the week, students will learn virtually under the supervision of their classroom teachers. This model will afford us the ability to have 50% capacity or under on our campuses and buses at one time. This model will also allow time for cleaning and sanitation. Within this model, all students will have the option to select a 100% virtual learning experience if it is preferred.
“We really believe that we can very safely open the grades 6-12 in the hybrid model. And we are still evaluating specifically those plans of operational conditions that would allow us to do that. And we are also taking a look at our Pre-K to 5th-grade students, trying to broaden the numbers of days per week those students could be able to attend,” said Brown.
Over in Livingston Parish, Superintendent Joe Murphy says they’ve come up with a three-phase approach.
"Even if those students are not attending, they would have that ability to sign on and access the Google classrooms and access those lessons. We're looking at recording lessons during the day, so if the student's at home, they could go back and review that lesson," said Murphy.
· Phase 1 – Livingston Schools will be forced to open schools with all students in a virtual environment, save for a very few small groups with specific needs who would require face-to-face instruction and interaction.
· Phase 2 – Livingston Schools would reopen in a blended format with an alternating schedule that facilitates student learning through both virtual and in-person instruction. In this phase, Livingston Schools would maximize, to the greatest extent possible, the number of days students can attend their home campuses while remaining within established guidelines.
· Phase 3 – Livingston Schools would welcome students back to their home campuses with social distancing provisions in place, including some restrictions on activities during the school day to remain within established guidelines. This phase is the most desired among education professionals and local families based on feedback from individual school principals who have been in contact with their faculty, staff, and parents.
“We have to look at it from a transportation perspective also. I’ve got 46 schools, I’ve got 26,000 kids. If I can’t get those kids back and forth from a transportation perspective, then my plans are suspect,” said Murphy.
Murphy wants K-2 grade students to be able to go to class.
The issue as he mentioned for all students will be transportation, with Phase 2 only allowing buses to be at 50% capacity.
“At 50%, I do believe we will have to do some alternating schedules, and I do believe it will be very difficult for us to transport all our children. We are also expecting a dramatic rise in car riders this year, due to parent’s concerns. And to be honest with you, we will encourage that parents do that,” said Murphy.
