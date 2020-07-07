CATS requiring passengers to wear face masks

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will require all passengers and employees to wear face masks or coverings when onboard all CATS vehicles.
The move has been effective since Friday, July 3, 2020, in accordance with the Executive Order signed By East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
“We are relieved to hear that this is now mandatory for our community,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “We take the health and safety of our operators and our passengers seriously and we will do our part to help flatten the curve,” Deville continued.
CATS continues to run essential lifeline service on its routes to ensure passengers have safe ways to get to work, medical appointments, and to get essential items.
More information on CATS can be found at www.brcats.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
