BESE reviewing letter from Sen. Cleo Fields calling for cancelation of K-12 athletic activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) say they are reviewing a letter from State Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge) which called for all athletic activities to be canceled for K through 12 public schools through December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields made the request in a letter to BESE Monday, July 6.
BESE officials say declined to comment on the proposal Tuesday, July 7.
Fields told WAFB the Louisiana Department of Education has only released guidelines for next school year, but he wants BESE to put more rules in place before letting students take the field again.
“Everybody wants to punt the ball. BESE wants to punt the ball to the local school districts. so BESE is saying ‘we are going to leave up to each district.' Well, we don’t play games district by district, that’s why we have state championships,” Fields said.
BESE officials say the board will discuss athletic activities during a board meeting next week.
