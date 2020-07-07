ACTION JACKSON: Woman calls City of Baton Rouge after two-straight days of flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sharon Terrance says she has been fighting to get the city to clean the storm drains near her mother’s home on Peach Street for years.
“I called Channel 9 because I called the city so much, about the sewage and about the drainage on the side of the street,” said Terrance.
The city came out while we spoke with the family. Despite crews flushing out the drains. Terrance’s home has now flooded two days in a row.
“I’m really at the point where I’m really just tired of it,” Terrance.
Terrance says they are no strangers to water pouring into their homes. She says the city installed an underground detention tank in the yard about ten years ago to help with the issue, but the tank is not enough to stop the home from flooding when there are heavy rainfalls and flash flooding.
“The city knows that it is an issue. I have some of the numbers on my phone where I have called in and told them about it,” said Terrance.
A spokesperson with the Mayor’s office tells me one of the major issues is how low the house sits, compared to the other elevated homes on the same street. He says the city received a grant to help homeowners like Terrance elevate their homes if they face constant flooding in a non-flood zone area.
Terrance’s information is being sent over to the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and emergency to see if her mother’s home qualifies to be elevated. They are encouraging individuals having a problem with drainage near their homes to call the 311-hotline.
