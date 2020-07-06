Livingston Parish launches virtual education option not related to COVID-19 response

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools has announced a new virtual program that will serve as an alternative for current home school, charter, or private students.
The full-time virtual school option will launch in time for the 2020-21 school year and will be open to students in grades 6th through 12th.
The school district will begin accepting applications Tuesday, July 7. Click here to fill out an application beginning Tuesday. Parents with questions can send an email to livingstonvirtual@lpsb.org, or call 225-686-4333.
“Our district has been researching an effective virtual school option for our students for over three years, and we believe the format we plan to offer this fall will give them the best structure for success,” said Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis. “Livingston Virtual will provide students with a rigorous, independent format that is reinforced through face-to-face instructional support and access to social interactions, including extracurricular activities at their in-district campuses and unique community activities.”
Purvis emphasizes this program is not for students who have concerns about returning to school due to COVID-19. Options about how students will learn in the fall are still being discussed and will be announced before school begins.
The program is open only to students living in Livingston Parish. Students will be charged an annual technology and supply fee of $100 and each student will be provided with a computer and curriculum.
The priority deadline to apply for the fall semester is July 31, while the priority deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Limited space is available.
“This program is designed to successfully deliver our virtual students to the same destination as our traditional students, but just by a different path,” said Lorna Ott, administrator of the Livingston Virtual Program. “The content standards in the curriculum of the program will be the same as those in our traditional brick-and-mortar schools, but we do believe the program will offer some students the opportunity to excel in a different learning environment.”
Ott says school leaders hope to offer Advanced Placement (AP) classes, College Board Exams (CLEP), and dual enrollment classes in partnership with area universities.
Students who complete the virtual program will earn a standard high school diploma that meets state and school board requirements and is recognized by post-secondary institutions, the military, and employers. Online classes will be supported with both online interaction and required face-to-face sessions, which will be held at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker. Students will also get to participate in some field trips.
The program will have an attendance requirement, as well as a minimum GPA that must be maintained. Participation in standardized testing will also be required. All transportation to/from the in-person sessions will be the responsibility of the student or parent(s).
