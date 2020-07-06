July 6-12 is Black Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As global outcries for racial equality reach fever pitch, organizers of Black Restaurant Week are gearing up their annual campaign to support Black restauranteurs in the capital city.
“So often these entrepreneurs start from behind and never receive the same attention, visibility, or investment. So we hope this can help to level the playing field and begin a larger conversation,” their Facebook post reads.
