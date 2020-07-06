July 6-12 is Black Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge

July 6-12 is Black Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge
July 6-12 is Black Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge. (Source: EATBLACKBR)
By Mykal Vincent | July 6, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As global outcries for racial equality reach fever pitch, organizers of Black Restaurant Week are gearing up their annual campaign to support Black restauranteurs in the capital city.

You can follow the organizers for the week-long celebration on Facebook and Instagram. The campaign runs from July 6 - 12.

“So often these entrepreneurs start from behind and never receive the same attention, visibility, or investment. So we hope this can help to level the playing field and begin a larger conversation,” their Facebook post reads.

Juneteenth was initially supposed to be the kickoff of Black Restaurant Week.

Posted by Black Restaurant Week Baton Rouge on Monday, July 6, 2020

