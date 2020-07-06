Human Jukebox will no longer perform in Mystic Krewe of Nyx Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University marching band, the Human Jukebox, has announced its members will no longer perform in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade.
This decision comes after a Nyx captain, Julie Lea, made a comment stating “All Lives Matter” in response to African Americans being killed at the hands of law enforcement.
According to a tweet from the band’s official Twitter account made on Monday, July 6, the Human Jukebox will no longer be performing for an organization whose leader proclaimed “all lives matter.”
“We will continue to participate in krewes and other organizations’ projects that recognize our students and university mission. We thank the members of Nyx, many of whom are alumnae of Southern, for their consistent support over the years,” said Kedrick Taylor, band director.
