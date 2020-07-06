Gonzales residents call for drainage issues to be fixed after flooding

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Streets looked more like rivers Monday, July 6, with many barricaded off to keep people from driving through as heavy downpours fell on Ascension Parish throughout the morning.
It’s a sight many in parts of the parish have come accustomed to as drainage issues have been a reoccurring issue.
“This is like the third time since we’ve been here in ten years,” said Jean Ruiz, whose home had about two inches of water seep through into the bedrooms.
Ruiz and his family have faced this problem before. After the first two floods, they decided to replace the flooring with laminate tiles and replace the sheetrock with vinyl.
“It wasn’t even near this bad and not even an hour later, she was telling me it was in the house,” he said.
Just a few miles away, Mark Himel’s house narrowly escaped the flood waters. They crept into his garage and were only a few inches from his front door. He has never had to worry about flooding before, but he says new construction and the lack of maintenance to drainage systems has put him in the cross hairs of rising water.
“It’s never gotten this, it’s slowly over the last six months to a year, it’s been getting more and more, more and more rain every time,” Himel said.
Both Ruiz and Himel say the parish and city governments need to take more action to prevent this sort of thing from happening again, mainly by clearing the systems that are supposed to drain the water, but they’re not holding their breath. Instead, Himel says he’s now getting flood insurance to protect his house from future downpours.
