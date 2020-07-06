FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More umbrella days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar but overall, the morning drive should be relatively quiet and dry. That will likely change by early afternoon when much more widespread activity is expected to develop throughout SE LA.
We’re looking at a 60% - 70% coverage of showers and storms (watch for wet, slick streets for the evening commute) and a high today, early in the day, in the mid 80°s, then falling into the 70°s due to the rain.
Overnight, scattered showers are still possible as lows dip to the low/mid 70°s.
More umbrella weather ahead. Rain/storms are likely Tuesday, with a 70% coverage and an afternoon high of 85°.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
