FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain expected Tues. and Wed., but heavy downpours unlikely

Just about all of the rains ended late Monday afternoon and most of the WAFB area will remain dry overnight and into the early morning Wednesday. After a mostly dry start to the day, showers and t-storms return Tuesday afternoon. Set rain chances at 70% Tuesday, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms also in the forecast Wednesday. While the outlook does not call for more of the big downpours like we saw Monday, some areas north of the I-10/12 corridor could see an additional 1″ to possibly 2″ of rain over the next two days. Areas south of the east-west interstate corridor will likely get less than 1″ through Wednesday evening.