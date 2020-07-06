E Feliciana Parish officials vote to keep Confederate statue outside courthouse

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted to keep the Confederate statue outside of the parish courthouse at a meeting on Monday, July 6.
Police jury members heard public comments and voted to decide on the fate of the statue July 6, during a June 30 meeting. Members previously voted to take no action on June 15.
The matter has come up several times over the past few years.
In July of 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied. Then in June of 2019, an appeals court rejected a black man’s request to move his trial to a courthouse without a Confederate monument out front.
Louis Kent, president of the East Feliciana Police Jury, previously stated he believed the statue should come down.
