High water reported throughout Gonzales area; Ascension Parish under Flash Flood Warning

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains have led to high water in the city of Gonzales.
Burnside Avenue, a major thoroughfare through the city, has been shut down due to high water between Highway 30 and Airline Highway.
Other roadways that have high water include Veterans Blvd., E. Fabian, Orice, and Lanoux, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scott Byrd said Monday, July 6 one homeowner on Hamilton Street reported having water in his home.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department reported Highway 30 near Cabela’s is impassable.
Diane Deaton of the First Alert Storm Team says there was an estimated three and a half inches within a three-hour period Monday morning, with up to five inches in the Sorrento area.
There is a Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish until 12 p.m. Monday. The rest of the WAFB viewing is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
The City of Gonzales has sandbags available to residents at the City Maintenance Barn located at 2919 S. Darla Avenue.
