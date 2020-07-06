BRPD trying to recruit amid protests, violent weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he’s concerned after a particularly violent July Fourth weekend in Baton Rouge in which two people were killed and six were injured in multiple shootings.
Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to recruit amid nationwide protests against law enforcement.
Moore says Baton Rouge has seen an uptick in crime in the past few months, once when the coronavirus pandemic got going in March, and again now in the middle of summer. To combat this, BRPD is trying to get more officers on the street to better protect the community.
