Sunday, July 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | July 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 12:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 5, at 11:48 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

LDH did not update the COVID-19 dashboard in observance of Independence Day.

  • 65,226 positive cases - increase of 1,937 cases
  • 3,180 deaths - 10 new deaths
  • 926 patients in the hospital - increase of 74 patients
  • 105 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
  • 43,026 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)

