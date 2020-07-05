Sunday, July 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 5, at 11:48 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
LDH did not update the COVID-19 dashboard in observance of Independence Day.
- 65,226 positive cases - increase of 1,937 cases
- 3,180 deaths - 10 new deaths
- 926 patients in the hospital - increase of 74 patients
- 105 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
- 43,026 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
