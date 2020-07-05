SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 21 to finish up three weeks of Sportsline Summer Camp is with the U-High Cubs, a program that’s no stranger to winning state championships and cranking out big-time college talent.
Summer conditioning is every athletes’ favorite pastime. The grueling, hot exercises that feature heavy breathing and excessive sweating tend to test one’s mental fortitude.
“Just kind of helps everyone get used to the competition and it’s not new for us so we always just love to compete against each other and get better every day,” said senior defensive end Walton Roberts.
“We normally run 16 every day Thursday and we were only going to do 12 and the guys wanted to keep going,” said head coach Andy Martin. “They were like, ‘No, coach. We are doing 16 this first week,' so I was excited about that and it just shows the character of this team that they are here to work this year.”
Especially considering how last season ended for U-High, with the Cubs’ quest for a three-peat ending on a time-expiring field goal against De La Salle in the semifinals.
“If we had made a few more plays here and there, we could have been playing for that state championship and so, we go back and we look at it. We try to fix those mistakes. I think that’s what’s pushing this year’s team. Our goal every year is to get the most out of our guys and if that comes with winning a state championship, then that’s what we want it to be,” Martin explained.
“It just makes us life hungry,” added senior running back and wide receiver Keilen Ross. “We are ready to eat this season and ready to show it doesn’t matter about the players that were there the previous two years. We are still that same team.”
Now, the Cubs look to transfer that inner competition and accountability to Friday nights. With 16 returning starters and speed at nearly every position, this group can’t wait for primetime.
“It’s going to be my 11th year hear at U-High and I think this is going to be our fastest team we have had - from our defensive line to our defensive backs to all of our wide receivers. Even our linemen, they can move and so, our offense is going to be a faced-paced get up to the line of scrimmage and go. Our quarterbacks have to understand to just get it to your playmakers, get it to them in space,” Martin pointed out.
“I want my teammates to play as hard as I expect them to do,” said senior left tackle Alex Goldberg. “Do their job and go out there and have a good time. Just do what they need to do.”
“You are going to expect an eventful season,” added senior wide receiver and defensive back Christian Ard. “That’s what I got to say.”
U-High finished 2019 with a 9-4 record.
