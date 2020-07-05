Multiple trash and rubbish fires intentionally set in BR

*Note: This is a generic photo (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | July 5, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 2:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department had a busy Saturday, July 4, as they extinguished multiple trash and rubbish fires throughout the city.

According to officials several dumpsters and trash fires were intentionally set between 6 p.m. – Midnight.

Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fires to call 225-354-1419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Below is a list of times and addresses of the fires.

  • 11:05 p.m. 16441 South Harrells Ferry
  • Dumpster fire - 10:53 p.m. 12254 La Margie Avenue
  • Trash can fire - 10:53 p.m. 13900 South Harrells Ferry
  • Dumpster fire - 10:52 p.m. 650 North Ardenwood Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 10:47 p.m. 11140 Boardwalk Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 10:44 p.m. 5151 Highland Road
  • Dumpster fire - 10:37 p.m. 10721 Cherry Hill Avenue
  • Rubbish fire - 9:52 p.m. 6875 Harry Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 9:27 p.m. 11585 North Harrells Ferry
  • Sofa fire - 9:10 p.m. 1500 La Annie Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 8:28 p.m. 5665 Mcclelland Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 6:26 p.m. 1134 North Ardenwood Drive
  • Dumpster fire - 6:03 p.m. 2148 O’Neal Lane
  • Dumpster fire - 12:30 a.m. 2467 Brownlee Street
  • Furniture fire - 12:44 a.m. 3779 Eaton Street
  • Trash by Park Pavillion - 1:07 a.m. 3140 North Sherwoord Forest Blvd.
  • Dumpster fire - 1:13 a.m. 3330 Harding Boulevard

