Multiple trash and rubbish fires intentionally set in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department had a busy Saturday, July 4, as they extinguished multiple trash and rubbish fires throughout the city.
According to officials several dumpsters and trash fires were intentionally set between 6 p.m. – Midnight.
Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fires to call 225-354-1419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Below is a list of times and addresses of the fires.
- 11:05 p.m. 16441 South Harrells Ferry
- Dumpster fire - 10:53 p.m. 12254 La Margie Avenue
- Trash can fire - 10:53 p.m. 13900 South Harrells Ferry
- Dumpster fire - 10:52 p.m. 650 North Ardenwood Drive
- Dumpster fire - 10:47 p.m. 11140 Boardwalk Drive
- Dumpster fire - 10:44 p.m. 5151 Highland Road
- Dumpster fire - 10:37 p.m. 10721 Cherry Hill Avenue
- Rubbish fire - 9:52 p.m. 6875 Harry Drive
- Dumpster fire - 9:27 p.m. 11585 North Harrells Ferry
- Sofa fire - 9:10 p.m. 1500 La Annie Drive
- Dumpster fire - 8:28 p.m. 5665 Mcclelland Drive
- Dumpster fire - 6:26 p.m. 1134 North Ardenwood Drive
- Dumpster fire - 6:03 p.m. 2148 O’Neal Lane
- Dumpster fire - 12:30 a.m. 2467 Brownlee Street
- Furniture fire - 12:44 a.m. 3779 Eaton Street
- Trash by Park Pavillion - 1:07 a.m. 3140 North Sherwoord Forest Blvd.
- Dumpster fire - 1:13 a.m. 3330 Harding Boulevard
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.