Louisiana’s cap on lobbyist wining and dining edges up a bit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend a bit more on wining and dining state lawmakers and other public officials.
The lobbying limit on food and drink for a public official edged up $1 per person, per occasion when the new budget year began Wednesday.
The new limit per person at an event is $63.
The 2008 law that sets the limit allows annual adjustments tied to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index for food and beverages. That index rose 1.8 percent in the last year.
The Louisiana Board of Ethics made the adjustment at a meeting earlier this year.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.