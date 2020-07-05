FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely to start the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain will continue to be likely as we move into the workweek.
Rain gear will most likely come in handy over the next 3 days.
Periods of heavy rain will also be possible which could lead to some localized flooding of poorly drained, flood-prone areas.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch to 3 inches will be possible through Wednesday.
The positive side of the additional rain and clouds will be a break from the 90-degree weather. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are currently forecast to stay in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Shower and t-storm potential will be highest during the afternoon hours each day, but we can’t totally rule out a few morning or night time rainmakers.
High pressure will build to close the week limiting rain chances as we move into the weekend.
A string of very hot and humid weather days will be ahead beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend into the following work week.
Tropical Depression #5 remains in the Central Atlantic moving away from the U.S.
A broad area of low pressure just off our coast has been given a medium chance for tropical development over the next several days as it moves generally towards the Atlantic East Coast.
