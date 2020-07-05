FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances into midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A broad area of low pressure is sitting just off the Louisiana coast. This low pressure system will allow for daily showers and thunderstorms to develop.
Coverage today will stay on the top end of the scattered category meaning not everyone will get wet, and Sunday certainly won’t be a wash out. The best opportunity for rain will come during the mid to late afternoon.
Afternoon highs might sneak up into the low 90°s today.
Rain will be a bit more widespread Monday and Tuesday as the low slowly gets a little better organized. Expect off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day Monday and again on Tuesday.
As this low slowly pushes east across the Northern Gulf Coast states and eventually along the East Coast, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.
Speaking of the tropics, Tropical Depression No. 5 remains in the Central Atlantic and is still forecast to become Tropical Storm Edouard later today. T.D. No. 5 is forecast to remain out to sea before becoming post-tropical in the North Central Atlantic.
Locally by mid week high pressure will begin to dominate the weather picture. The high will suppress rains especially Thursday and Friday.
It will also crank up Mother Nature’s thermostat with highs in the mid 90°s. Uncertainty remains as to the exact location and strength of the high pressure system as we move into next weekend.
For now the exclusive ten day forecast allows for a few pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs remaining in the low to mid 90°s.
