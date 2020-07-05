Artists completing Black Lives Matter mural in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Artists gathered on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge to complete a new mural that will recognize the contributions and value of black American artists in society.
Fifteen artists each chose a letter from the phrase “Black lives matter” to decorate with a unique painting that will communicate a different aspect of the black American experience.
One organizer behind the mural said she hopes people will see its beauty and commit to working towards understanding the life and experiences of someone from a community that is unfamiliar to them.
Swipe through the photos below:
