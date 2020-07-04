23-year-old killed in wrong way crash

FLUKER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 south of LA 10 in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday, July 4, shortly after 1 a.m. that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.
According to LSP, Hannah Mcallister, 23, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when her vehicle hit an Infinity QX6 and then the Infinity was pushed off the roadway where it overturned and caught fire.
Officials state that Mcallister’s vehicle then rotated in front of a northbound Dodge Charger that impacted it on its passenger side.
Mcallister died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.
All of the drivers and occupants involved were restrained and impairment is suspected as a contributing factor.
As part of the investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Mcallister.
