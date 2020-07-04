Two kids, two adults injured in Greenwell Springs Road shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 11320 block of Greenwell Springs Road near the Mallard Crossing apartment complex and Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library Saturday, July 4.
Two adults and two children were transported with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say all four victims were in a vehicle when another vehicle passed and fired shots at them.
Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.
