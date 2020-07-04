One killed in accidental shooting on North Fuller Place

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person died from gunshot injuries on North Fuller Place near Airline Highway Saturday, July 4.
Officials described the shooting as “accidental.” Preliminary information suggests an individual was cleaning a gun at the time of the shooting, officials said.
Two other shootings were reported shortly before.
Two people with gunshot wounds were taken from the 780 block of East Buchanan Street near Highland Road with serious injuries. A third person died at the scene, officials said.
Two adults and two children were transported with gunshot injuries from 11320 block of Greenwell Springs Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.