Nation’s top-rated QB for class of 2021 commits to Oklahoma over LSU, Maryland

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The nation’s top quarterback in the class of 2021 has announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Caleb Williams, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound dual-threat quarterback from Washington, DC, is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked No. 4 overall in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
Williams chose the Sooners over LSU and Maryland.
As a junior in 2019, Williams threw for more than 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.