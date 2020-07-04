Homicide investigation underway in Amite

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is ongoing after a 32-year-old was found dead in Amite. The agency also released this photo from the victim’s driver’s license. (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By WAFB STAFF | July 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:24 AM

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is ongoing after a 32-year-old was found dead in Amite.

Agency officials said investigators were called to the crime scene on Opal Bennett Road around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

The sheriff’s office, on Friday, July 3, identified the victim by their legal name, Joseph Peters. The agency also released a photo from the victim’s driver’s license.

Dylan Waguespack, board president of Louisiana Trans Advocates, said family members identified the victim as a trans woman who used the preferred name Shakie Peters and referred to herself with female pronouns in daily life.

Officials say a person of interest from another parish is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413.

