FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fourth of July storms arrive late in the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will get most of Fourth of July dry. That means temperatures will be downright hot and muggy conditions.
Expect a mainly dry early to mid afternoon with highs climbing into the low 90°s and feels like temperatures in the low 100°s. By late afternoon and early evening, showers and thunderstorms will be rolling in from the NE.
Activity will be numerous, but perhaps not everyone will see rain. Thunderstorms will begin to diminish by 10 p.m. tonight. Rain chances will return to the likely category for the beginning of the new week.
Periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible Sunday through Tuesday. A majority of rain activity Sunday and Monday will occur during the late morning into the mid afternoon.
As of now it looks like Tuesday’s greatest opportunity of rain might be delayed until mid afternoon into the early evening. Rainfall amounts through Tuesday will average between 1-3″ which should be fairly manageable.
With likely rain chances will come lower afternoon highs. Highs Sunday through Tuesday will remain in the 80°s. As we move deeper through the week, high pressure will begin to influence our weather trending things drier and hotter.
