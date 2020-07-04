FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging raindrops to close out the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be similar to Saturday as we dodge scattered afternoon showers and t-storms.
The best opportunity for seeing rain will be during the mid-to-late afternoon hours Sunday, but not everyone will see rain.
The morning start to Sunday will be mainly dry. Coverage will remain scattered-to-numerous during the afternoon, but by early evening showers and storms will dissipate.
An area of low pressure is expected to become better organized across the SE U.S. during the start of the workweek.
The better-organized storm system will lead to better rain chances Monday and Tuesday with an opportunity for locally heavy rain.
Rainfall totals are forecast to be between 1 inch and 3 inches locally from Sunday through Tuesday.
As we move into midweek, rain chances will start to decrease as high pressure asserts control.
This high-pressure system will limit rain chances Thursday and Friday and crank up the heat. Highs will top out in the mid-90s in a few neighborhoods.
There is weather model uncertainty by the time we move into next weekend based on the location of the high-pressure system.
As a result, we’ll introduce a slight chance for rain next Saturday and Sunday, but at this time that is a low confidence forecast.
The low confidence forecast continues into the start of the following work week.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression #5 has formed near Bermuda in the Central Atlantic.
While T.D. 5 looks only like a tiny swirl of clouds at this point, it is forecast to strengthen and become the fifth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. It would then be named Edouard.
