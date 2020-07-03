SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Scotlandville Hornets are stop No. 18 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
“I think they understand the expectations,” said head coach Lester Ricard. “Coaches understand what the program is and I think this summer, so far, even with the restrictions, COVID and everything, we’ve been given, it’s gone smooth.”
It’s year two of the Lester Ricard era at Scotlandville where the Hornets are looking to get back to their dominant ways of recent seasons like 2016 and 2017. Not that last year’s 8-4 record and quarterfinal appearance wasn’t good, but this year is about elevation.
“Over the break, I can tell a lot of guys were working and the first day, everyone came back in and was running and I didn’t see too many people tap out or quit, so you could tell people have been putting the work in and getting better day by day,” said senior safety Jah’von Grigsby.
“We haven’t seen the dome since then [2016], so it’s like ... it’s always been our dream,” added senior wide receiver Reginald King. “Me and my teammates and my class, we talk about it all the time. We have to be the class to set the example for the proceeding class. We want to look good and get that championship for the kids under us because we set the example for them to live up to.”
Ricard describes the 2020 group as younger but deep with quality players at every position that have experience - guys like Reggie King at receiver and Marlon Gunn at running back on offense, as well as Jah’von Grigsby at safety and Jeremiah Williams at linebacker on defense.
“We’ve got someone at every level that’s either ... with their skillset or experience, we think is going to help contribute to us having a successful season,” Ricard explained.
You think you can top what you did as a sophomore?
“Yes, sir,” Gunn replied. “My goal is to rush for over 1,500 yards this year.”
“I want to bring back that Scotlandville name, that mentality, like the Mamba Mentality,” added Williams. “Like, we dominate. I feel like we all connect and communicate well and we understand our jobs and where we supposed to be.”
Perhaps the X-factor for the Hornets will be their new quarterback, sophomore Czavian Teasett. He started one varsity game last season and will now take the reigns under center.
“He’s grown so much as a person, as a leader, this offseason. We look forward to his growth. I don’t think we’ll miss a beat because he’s so dynamic with the football - throwing it and he’s got a little athleticism as well, so we’re excited about that,” Ricard stated.
