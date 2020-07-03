Some strollers sold on Amazon violate federal safety standards, pose risk to kids

Some strollers sold on Amazon violate federal safety standards, pose risk to kids
A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, and it can become detached, posing a fall hazard to children. (Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster | July 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:21 PM

(WAFB) - Belecoo brand 535-S convertible baby strollers sold on Amazon between January of 2019 and March of 2020 violate federal child safety standards.

A Better You!, the manufacturer can be contacted for a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost by calling 800-715-7302.

About 750 of the recalled strollers were sold in black, pink, blue, khaki, and gray colors.

Buyers can check for model number 535-S printed on a label on the inside of the rear frame of the stroller.

Errors in the design of the stroller can lead to a child’s torso passing through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom. The child can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards, as a result.

Additionally, the location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, the company said. It can become detached, posing a fall hazard to children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.