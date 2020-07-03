REPORT: Peter Parrish’s name no longer listed on LSU’s official roster

“First of all, they’ve done a great job,” Orgeron recently told 104.5 ESPN Radio. “Coach Ensminger has done a tremendous job of Zoom meetings, installations. Every time I walk into Coach Ensminger’s office at 8 in the morning, he had all three scholarship quarterbacks. They’re studying on the Zoom meetings. Guys have been very attentive. I’ve asked Coach Ensminger how they’re doing. They’re picking up the offense very well. All three of them - Myles, TJ, and Max. Three outstanding quarterbacks. It’s going to be fun to see them in camp.”