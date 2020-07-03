Prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you’re celebrating Independence Day this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With many of our usual local Fourth of July events canceled this weekend, you may feel inclined to throw your own shindig. But you need to consider COVID-19 health precautions first.
“Patriotism is not about putting your own health at risk or other people’s health at risk,” said Governor John Bel Edwards in this week’s coronavirus press conference.
COVID-19 is a big obstacle in this summer’s patriotic celebrations. Governor Edwards says he’s keeping his celebration to a minimum.
“I’ll be spending my July Fourth with my immediate family,” he said.
And Dr. John Caprio from LSU Biological Sciences says that’s not a bad idea.
“One of the problems with the Fourth of July is that a lot of families get together, and families from out of town get together,” said the emeritus professor. “Well, now, that might not be such a good idea.”
That’s because the governor pointed out in his Wednesday press conference that many of the cases we’re seeing today link back to our last holiday weekend.
“What we’re seeing now, really started with behavior on Memorial Day,” said Governor Edwards.
So, what are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus this Independence Day weekend?
One is to avoid large gatherings altogether.
“There is no safe large crowd,” said the governor.
Dr. Caprio says staying home is your safest bet to protect you and your neighbor.
If you are around people outside of your household, practice social distancing.
“When you’re intermingling, it’s still good to stay six to eight feet away, even when you’re wearing a mask,” said Caprio.
And the mask mandate in East Baton Rouge went into effect today, so don’t forget it at home.
“As soon as you walk out of your house, have your mask on,” said Caprio.
Large backyard BBQs are not recommended this holiday weekend. Keep your celebrations small amongst mom, dad, and the kiddos.
You and your family can still enjoy some fireworks shows, though, virtually or drive-in movie style where you watch from the safety of your car. Learn more on theLouisianaWeekend.com
