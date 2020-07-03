People and businesses react to new mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s mask mandate is now in effect.
People are required to wear a mask inside businesses, during gatherings, or if they can not safely social distance.
Many opinions have surfaced on the new mandate. Some believe it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“I wish everybody would wear their masks and think about other people. If they don’t want to think about themselves, think about other people. You got to stand up and talking until you want to get up all on people when you got no mask on. I tell them to get back, quick,” said East Baton Rouge resident Gladys Powell.
Store managers said they feel the same way too.
Over at Rouses grocery store in the Arlington Plaza, some employees believe the masks will definitely help stop the spread, but also protect the customers and workers.
Donna Dickerson, the store director of Rouses, said she supports the idea.
“I think it’s wonderful, you know. We started wearing masks back in early April and all of my employees, but I think it’s more of a sense of security for my associates as well that they feel safer coming to work,” said Dickerson.
Dickerson and her staff have even set up security in the front of the store to pass out masks if some customers don’t have one.
It’s a courtesy and comfort for not only the store employees, but for shoppers too.
“Hopefully, I am protecting other people at the same time. It’s just a reminder that I think this thing has ramped up and that we all need to be very careful,” said Bernadette Day.
The mask mandate will stay in effect until August 3, Mayor Broome plans to re-evaluate the plan before then, hoping for lower numbers.
