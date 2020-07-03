In 2019 nightclub shooting that injured 7, victim sues club operators

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person claiming he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper thigh during a 2019 shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub is taking the club’s operators to court.
A lawsuit filed in district court June 26, 2020, says the man was at Stadium Ultralounge on Florida Boulevard when a fight broke out and shots were fired June 29, 2019.
First responders transported four patients from the club. Three other victims were picked up nearby after dozens fled the area on foot.
Officers arrested Cadonovan Robinson for the shooting after videos showing chaos inside and outside of the club flooded social media.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore moved forward with 5 counts of an illegal use of a weapon charge, an attempted second-degree murder charge, and a drug charge against Robinson.
Hearings on Robinson’s case are expected to continue in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the lawsuit, the man’s attorneys write the club’s operators failed to maintain an adequate level of properly trained security. The attorneys further wrote the club’s operators failed to establish a proper protocol to protect its patrons.
The attorneys are requesting a district judge to award the man payment for medical expenses related to treatment for his gunshot injury. They’re also asking for additional payment for damages.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.