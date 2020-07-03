New Orleans sees most new COVID-19 cases since April 20

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced 1,728 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The number in Orleans Parish passed 8,000 (8,031).
City leaders said 71 cases is the most in one day since April 20.
“We’re very concerned,” the city said in a text message update.
Most new cases in today’s report are from the following parishes:
- Lafayette: 173
- Jefferson: 162
- East Baton Rouge: 153
- Calcasieu: 148
- Caddo: 78
- Livingston: 77
- Orleans: 71
- St. Tammany: 69
- Tangipahoa: 68
- Rapides: 56
Hospitalization number have gone up for the past eight days. There were 12 new ones on Friday. This is the longest consecutive increase of hospitalizations in the state since April.
The report of 1,728 cases out of 16,768 tests is a 10.3% positive rate - a rate that hasn’t been seen in Louisiana since May 8, before Phase 1. The seven day average is about 8.5%.
“The vast majority of cases are from the past week and 98% of these cases are connected to spread in communities, rather than congregate settings like nursing homes,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
The state said there will not be an update on July 4.
