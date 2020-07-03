’Global Empowerment Fund’ COVID-19 payment messages are fake, federal officials say

(WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned the public against responding to messages appearing to be from FTC representatives that offer money from a fake COVID-19 “Global Empowerment Fund.”
The FTC announced there is no fund and no money.
The messages request that the recipient responds with personal bank account information as part of a scam, officials said.
Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is told to visit IdentityTheft.gov
These fake messages should be reported to the FTC by clicking the link here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.