Friday, July 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | July 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 12:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 63,289 positive cases - increase of 1,728 cases
  • 3,170 deaths - 23 new deaths
  • 852 patients in the hospital - increase of 12 patients
  • 93 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
  • 42,225 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)

LDH will observe Independence Day and not update the COVID-19 dashboard on July 4. Reporting will resume July 5.

