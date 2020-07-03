Friday, July 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 63,289 positive cases - increase of 1,728 cases
- 3,170 deaths - 23 new deaths
- 852 patients in the hospital - increase of 12 patients
- 93 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 42,225 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
LDH will observe Independence Day and not update the COVID-19 dashboard on July 4. Reporting will resume July 5.
