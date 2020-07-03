FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy weather for the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday starts out fairly quiet, with only isolated showers through lunchtime, but showers and t-storms are expected to become widespread this afternoon into the early evening as an upper-air disturbance moves in from the north. Since the rains likely won't fire until early-mid afternoon for many of us, highs are still forecast to reach the low 90°s. North-to-south moving storms like those expected today are often a bit more active, so don't be surprised if we get a few warnings this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern.
Rains should slowly diminish tonight, but there's more on the way into the weekend. The good news is that your 4th of July may deliver a window of mainly dry weather from the morning hours into the early afternoon before showers and t-storms once again begin to develop. Saturday's rain chances are posted at 70%, with highs expected to top out near 90°.
The Sunday forecast features good rain chances through much of the day, with a 70% to 80% chance of showers and t-storms and highs only reaching the upper 80°s due to the expected clouds and rainfall.
Our active weather pattern will continue into early next week as an upper-level trough remains parked over the northern Gulf Coast. Rain chances will continue to run 70%-80% on Monday and Tuesday, with highs on both days in the upper 80°s. And the threat for some locally heavy rainfall will continue.
Model forecasts suggest that 1" to 2" of rain is a good bet through the weekend, with another 1" to 2" possible early next week. With that in mind, I think average rain totals of 2" to 4" are a good bet through next Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.
We should finally trend drier by the second half of next week as high pressure builds in from the east. Of course, less rainfall means more heat, with highs expected to return to the low-mid 90°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.