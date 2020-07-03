FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy weather for the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday starts out fairly quiet, with only isolated showers through lunchtime, but showers and t-storms are expected to become widespread this afternoon into the early evening as an upper-air disturbance moves in from the north. Since the rains likely won't fire until early-mid afternoon for many of us, highs are still forecast to reach the low 90°s. North-to-south moving storms like those expected today are often a bit more active, so don't be surprised if we get a few warnings this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern.