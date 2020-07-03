FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On-and-off rains through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday was an active weather day across the WAFB region as a pair of storm clusters impacted the area.
A disturbance tracking from north-to-south along the Mississippi River corridor moved into the northern portion of the WAFB area during the morning, reaching metro Baton Rouge around noon.
The second cluster tracked from east-to-west over the coastal parishes at about the same time.
The two disturbances effectively merged over southeastern Louisiana parishes during the mid-afternoon, producing pockets of rains in excess of 4 inches in spots.
The only good thing about the early arrival of those two clusters was that they used up most of the regional atmospheric storm energy (instability), leaving most WAFB communities rain-free for the remainder of the day.
Rain is back for both Saturday and Sunday with the Storm team setting rain chances at 70% to 80% for both days.
But, neither day is expected to be an all-day washout.
Passing showers and storms will track across the WAFB Region, resulting in on-and-off rains through the weekend.
Most of the action will occur between mid-day and the early-to-mid evening, although there could be isolated morning rains across the area too.
And, possibly, more importantly, the forecast after sunset on Saturday evening looks to be mainly-dry for Fourth of July celebrations and festivities.
Morning lows will be in the mid-70s for both days across metro Baton Rouge with afternoon highs around 90 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 80s on Sunday.
Most neighborhoods should prepare for 1 inch to 2 inches of rain.
While weekend totals will be lower for many locations, single-day totals of 2 inches to 4 inches will be possible in spots, much like we saw on Friday.
Rain is likely for Monday and Tuesday too, with rain chances still running at 70% to 80% for those two days.
By Wednesday, however, Mother Nature will ease back on the “rain throttle” and the pattern will get drier, but not entirely rain-free, for the latter half of the week.
