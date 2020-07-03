Fireworks stands still busy as customers plan smaller gatherings during pandemic

(WAFB) - While it’s not legal to light up those fireworks in East Baton Rouge Parish, many of you will be putting on your own firework shows to celebrate the Fourth of July.
A lot of people could be looking to celebrate Independence Day at their homes for the 2020 holiday.
“I think everybody’s wanting to pop some fireworks since they can’t get out and go places, everybody’s going to be popping fireworks in their backyards,” said Andy Vielee, owner of Up in Smoke Fireworks in Port Allen.
Vielee says business has still been good and steady at his two firework stands in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Customers say, instead of their typical large gatherings, they’ll be spending the weekend with smaller groups of friends and family.
“We’re pretty much going to light up the sky and try to get us some bang going on, some excitement. No big party just a few family members probably keeping it to a minimum, social distancing. No, you can’t stop the celebration you got to get out and enjoy it, enjoy the holiday,” said George Dunn.
”We’re going to social distance, we’re going to wear our mask, we’re going to still have fun at the same time. Hopefully next year it can be 150,200 [people] like it normally is,” said Johntrey Gaines.
Because we've seen a good spike in coronavirus cases across Louisiana recently, state and local leaders are urging everyone to be cautious.
“Patriotism is not about putting your own health at risk, and not about putting other people’s health at risk,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
The governor says many of the cases we're seeing today, June 3, link back to our last holiday weekend.
"What we're seeing right now really started with behavior on Memorial Day. Additional contact that people made with one another," said Edwards.
Vielee says customers are still wanting to celebrate the holiday, but the pandemic definitely has had some impact on just how we celebrate.
“I think it’s (COVID-19) putting a little damper on the parties. I don’t think anybody’s going to have the big blow out parties like they usually do, but I think it’s stopping the parties a little bit,” said Vielee.
