Family-friendly, Independence Day themed activities to celebrate while inside

(WAFB) - Being stuck inside for the Fourth of July weekend doesn’t mean it has to be boring.
Kirsten Beary from Red Stick Mom joined our team on 9News Alert at 4 to share some Independence themed family-friendly, indoor activities.
She suggests crafty ideas for the kids and parents to do together. Many of them you can do with things you may already have in your home!
- Bake and decorate red, white, and blue cupcakes to shape into an American flag
- Arrange a dessert board with treats like brownies and popcorn and decorate with sprinkles
- Make face glitter with Aloe Vera gel and any sparkles you have
- Paint old books to create festive décor for next year
- Find fun games, like the Fourth of July at-home scavenger hunt from the Target dollar section
- Make your own play-dough and use star-shaped cookie cutters. You can DIY sidewalk chalk, too. Learn more about that by clicking the link here.
These are just a few ways to stay entertained and celebrate with the family this Fourth of July weekend if you are staying at home and social distancing.
