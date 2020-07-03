EBR district judge Chip Moore hospitalized with COVID-19; campaign asks for prayers

By Kevin Foster | July 3, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 5:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Richard “Chip” Moore, 55, is hospitalized with COVID-19, his re-election campaign announced via its Facebook account Friday, July 3.

The post shared on the account did not identify exactly when Moore was admitted to the hospital.

A photo of Moore was shared to the page along with a prayer against coronavirus. A request for prayers from community members was also included.

“We are praying for a speedy recovery for our friend,” the post states.

