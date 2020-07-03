Big Gator captured, euthanized near Lakeview near school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large alligator was spotted early Friday morning in a busy area of Lakeview. When it was captured, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries determined it was too big to relocate and euthanized it.
The 10-foot gator, that weighed between 200-300 pounds, was spotted near Harrison and Orleans avenues. That’s near Hynes Elementary School.
New Orleans police were called to the area around 8 a.m. and surrounded the alligator by a concrete wall.
Police waited for the state wildlife department to come wrangle the gator. It was tranquilized and captured around 9:15 a.m.
Neighbors were crowded around the beast. The area is a place where people like to get morning exercise.
