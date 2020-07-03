Big Gator captured, euthanized near Lakeview near school

Big Gator captured, euthanized near Lakeview near school
An alligator in Lakeview caused a stir early Friday morning. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | July 3, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 10:42 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large alligator was spotted early Friday morning in a busy area of Lakeview. When it was captured, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries determined it was too big to relocate and euthanized it.

The 10-foot gator, that weighed between 200-300 pounds, was spotted near Harrison and Orleans avenues. That’s near Hynes Elementary School.

New Orleans police were called to the area around 8 a.m. and surrounded the alligator by a concrete wall.

Police waited for the state wildlife department to come wrangle the gator. It was tranquilized and captured around 9:15 a.m.

Neighbors were crowded around the beast. The area is a place where people like to get morning exercise.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.