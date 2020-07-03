Teen suffers with persistent fever; potential viral illness

“Sometimes kids get in a little bit of a rut and they have one viral illness and they’re not quite over that one before just being down or just being susceptible or they get something else,” said Dr. Lucas. “You have these back-to-back illnesses and really its just two random illnesses not just one long viral illness. So I think some of that accounts for one of these viral cases. But she does need to seek care. I guess the question is do I need to go to the emergency room or do I need to go to just follow up with my [primary care physician] and that just depends on the symptoms.”