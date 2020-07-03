Teen suffers with persistent fever; potential viral illness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anna Rae, 16, is a healthy teenager who runs on her school’s track and cross country running team.
Her mom, Sara Nettles, explained how Anna has been the healthiest of her three children, so she knew something was wrong when Anna ran a fever over 100 degrees for eight straight days.
“She’s never sick so that’s another thing. She had the flu last December and it lasted a couple of days but it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Nettles explained. “It was the flu, it was no big deal but this was like so different. This was like she was just leveled from this and she could barely get out of bed to go walk to the bathroom. I had to put a bucket next to her bed because she was vomiting...she was so weak. She hasn’t eaten in eight days so she has lost a lot of weight. She doesn’t feel good so it’s been quite an experience.”
Nettles took her daughter to a local clinic, where Anna took a COVID-19 test.
They were told she would get the results back in a few days, but when days passed with no results, and her fever still high, the family turned to Lake After Hours Clinic.
On Friday, Anna received a rapid test for COVID-19, strep, and the flu. All came back negative.
The family still doesn’t know what’s causing Anna’s illness, and she is still running a fever.
“We just have to assume its some kind of virus, but no, we don’t know definitively what is causing the fever and she was still running it this morning. When I went in to get her this morning the first thing it was 101. So I don’t know,” said Nettles.
The 9News team reached out to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health (OLOLCH) Pediatrics staff to see what options parents have in this situation.
Dr. Ashley Lucas is the Medical Director for General Pediatrics for OLOLCH. She said more testing needs to be done to figure out exactly what is going on.
“So that’s the next question, how worried do I have to be? I know I need these tests if this is persistent but do I need to go to the emergency room? So that’s kind of a hard call. Again, she may want to call her pediatrician who knows her the best and let her help them decide that,” said Lucas.
Dr. Lucas explained how it’s hard to know what the illness is without knowing everything about Anna’s medical records, but with children, it could be any number of things including viral illnesses not connected to COVID-19.
“Sometimes kids get in a little bit of a rut and they have one viral illness and they’re not quite over that one before just being down or just being susceptible or they get something else,” said Dr. Lucas. “You have these back-to-back illnesses and really its just two random illnesses not just one long viral illness. So I think some of that accounts for one of these viral cases. But she does need to seek care. I guess the question is do I need to go to the emergency room or do I need to go to just follow up with my [primary care physician] and that just depends on the symptoms.”
If parents get a gut feeling that something does not feel right about their child’s health, Dr. Lucas recommends picking up the phone or taking a trip to the Emergency Room.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call their doctor. Even if it’s the weekend. Even my groups, we’re available 24/7,” said Lucas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.