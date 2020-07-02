WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Discussion with business leaders about mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders will get answers from top officials regarding the mask mandate imposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Mayor Broome and members of her administration will join the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) for a free business webinar. BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp will serve as moderator.
“Mayor Broome will detail how the Executive Order will impact businesses across the parish and answer questions to ensure that companies understand the requirements, enforcement mechanism, and more,” states a press release. “The webinar is capped at 500 participants; advance registration is encouraged. Registration is available here.”
The webinar will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. WAFB will stream that here when it begins.
