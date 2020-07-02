VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing on Lafourche Parish highway

GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A pilot on a yearly flight check made an incredible landing on a highway in Lafourche Parish right in front of a truck that had its dash camera on.
The plane landed on Hwy. 3235 in Galliano around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Parish President Archie Chaisson said the plane was a small Cessna. There was an apparent engine malfunction and the only place the pilot could land was on the highway.
The plane glided over the truck, owned by a Breaux Petroleum, and made a smooth landing. Derek Breaux posted the video to Facebook.
The pilot and a mechanic were the only passengers onboard. No injuries were reported.
