SU working with Ochsner to ensure safe return to campus for students, employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System says it’s working with Ochsner using the hospital system’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions guidelines to ensure a healthy and safe phased returns for its students and employees.
Southern says it enlisted Ochsner to perform a comprehensive on-site assessment of all its campuses and give recommendations about how to safely reopen. Based on those recommendations, Southern will implement the following actions:
- Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices and proper hand hygiene
- Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in all public areas
- Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms and how students and employees can best protect themselves
- Mandate daily temperature checks at all campus entry points
- Require masks in all public areas where social distancing is not feasible and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment
- Offer a Virtual Employer Clinic, powered by TytoCare, so employees can virtually talk to a provider without leaving the office
Southern says it will reassess its campuses on a monthly basis to provide updated recommendations as needed based on information from the CDC.
For more information about Ochsner’s program for employers, call 855-542-9108 or email employersolutions@ochsner.org.
