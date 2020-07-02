SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 17 for Sportsline Summer Camp is with the Plaquemine Green Devils on Thursday, July 2, which is a special day for head coach Paul Distefano.
The 9Sports team would like to wish Distefano a very happy birthday.
He is entering his ninth season as the Green Devils’ head coach, reaching the playoffs every year in the previous eight, with three quarterfinal appearances and a semifinal berth.
But the last two seasons, the Green Devils have lost in the first round of the postseason, making them hungry and motivatated to make a deeper run in 2020.
There are only 15 seniors for the 7-4A Devils, with the strength of the team in the sophomore and junior classes. Five of those sophomores started last year as freshmen.
Plaquemine is working hard during those hot and humid Louisiana mornings, with the players and coaches doing their best to navigate their way towards a kickoff.
