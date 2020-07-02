Restoration grants for local businesses in Louisiana

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - During the pandemic, many local businesses across Louisiana are struggling to keep their doors open, but now there may be something to help businesses.
The Louisiana Main Street Program is offering grants to local businesses.
One community where businesses are open to receiving the grant is Donaldsonville.
“More and more businesses are starting to close because there is no funding. So, the more money that is available for a community like the city of Donaldsonville, it’s very important,” Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan says.
The grant is available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation projects on Donaldsonville’s Main Street. The grant amount ranges between $2,500 to $10,000. Over the years, other businesses have received the grant helping those storefronts with jobs while stimulating the local economy.
“Well, I am very excited about any restoration or any new development that comes to the city of Donaldsonville because it potentially means jobs for a community that really needs the jobs. Like I said with the pandemic with what everyone is going through any new jobs in our community will definitely be a plus,” Sullivan says.
People around the Donaldsonville area are already excited about the news and want to see something different on the historic street in hopes of getting the city back to where it belongs.
“I would personally love to see more businesses on this street here, just more people and tourism and stuff like that, there is a lot that this city has to offer,” Ascension Parish resident Caleb Spurlock says.
Mayor says they are looking for businesses statewide and all applications must be postmarked by the end of the month.
If you are interested in applying for the grant, you can go to the City of Donaldsonville’s website by clicking here.
If you would like to get more details you can email Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonalsonville.org
